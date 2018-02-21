A return to baseball gave Douglas players a chance to grieve, heal together

Brandon Auerbach didn’t want to leave his room.
The emotional wounds were still too fresh.
Barely a day had passed since he and hundreds of his fellow classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High were in fear for their lives as gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and faculty killing 17 people during the worst mass shooting in the state’s history.
But for Douglas’ senior second baseman, seeing his teammates back on the baseball field was much-needed therapy.
“It was really tough,” said Auerbach, whose voice still cracks when he talks about what happened. “I just wanted to sit in my room and cry. But it’s good to see people you love and just try to get a little bit of ‘back to normal.’”
Auerbach and the rest of the Douglas baseball team got together for the first time that Thursday night, just 24 hours after the shooting.
They didn’t take any swings or throw any baseballs.
There would be plenty of time for that later.
This was about trying to heal.
“We needed to cry, hug, talk and just love,” Douglas coach Todd Fitz-Gerald said. “Let’s get it out and just talk to each other. For our guys, baseball is something they love. What greater opportunity to have than to come out here and do something you love and take your mind off this horrific event. Even if it’s for two or three hours, it gives these kids peace of mind. That’s more than they’ve probably had at any time in the last six days.”
Douglas High remains closed, with its faculty set to meet at the school Friday to try and resume classes next week.
In the meantime, the start of Douglas’ baseball season has also been put on pause.
The Eagles, winners of state and national titles in 2016, were originally set to play their first game on Tuesday at Flanagan. But the school’s administration felt it appropriate to wait until all the victims of the tragedy had been laid to rest.
Douglas was able to return to practice in recent days thanks to nearby North Broward Prep School in Coconut Creek offering them their facilities until Douglas reopened.
“It’s definitely been helping to get out here the last few days and be around people you call your brothers every day, especially knowing they are all safe,” Auerbach said. “It’s been a stress reliever to be out here. We’re all dedicating this season to those that couldn’t be here.”
None of Douglas’ baseball players was harmed by Cruz, who was booked into Broward County Main Jail last Thursday morning on charges of 17 counts of premeditated murder.
Douglas assistant coach Rich Hofman, who has won more state championships (10) than any coach in South Florida history, and coached legends like Alex Rodriguez, was on his way to Douglas just before the shooting began. He said he was delayed about 10 minutes in arriving to the school while running an errand or else he may have been caught on-campus during the lockdown.
“I had a couple of young men die in accidents when I coached at Westminster Christian so when something like that occurs it’s always a difficult time for a team,” said Hofman, who is in his fourth season at Douglas. “These kids will be impacted with this forever. When you get up in the morning, there are no guarantees. You have to make the most out of every moment.”
Fitz-Gerald initially feared for his son, Hunter, a talented corner infielder on the team, who was in class when the shooting occurred. But Hunter wasn’t in the same building.
Fitz-Gerald said his youngest son, Devin, who is in sixth grade, wasn’t at the school, but was one of many children in the community that knew Feis well.
“Feis would take him to his middle school sometimes,” Fitz-Gerald said. “He’s having a tough time. Both [Feis and Hixon] were great character people. They’d look after the kids and really do anything for them. They’re definitely going to be missed.”
Fitz-Gerald said he and some players were planning to attend the memorial services held this week for students as well as those coaches who gave their lives to protect students, such as athletic director Chris Hixon, assistant football coach Aaron Feis and cross-country coach Scott Beigel.
As Douglas continued to train for the upcoming season, in which they enter ranked No. 22 nationally by Baseball America, they wrote phrases such as “DouglasStrong,” “17 Strong” or the date “2/14/2018” to remember and honor the victims of the tragedy.
They also plan to wear patches on their uniforms all season.
Such tributes have come pouring in from all over the country over the past week.
Moments of silence have been held at numerous events nationwide, and flags have been lowered to half-mast throughout South Florida. Numerous schools throughout South Florida have taken to social media to show their support as well.
To honor the victims of last week’s school shooting, Major League Baseball teams intend to wear Douglas caps on Friday for the start of spring training games in Florida and Arizona.
The Marlins on Friday also intend to wear special shirts and caps during batting practice containing the inscription #17douglasstrong.
Marlins first baseman Justin Bour also said he planned to visit the Douglas baseball team at one of its practices.
“We’re not going to let this tragedy define us,” Fitz-Gerald said. “As a team and as a school, we’re going to come out of this stronger than ever.”
