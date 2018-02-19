Biathlon "king" Bjoerndalen cheerleading in Pyeongchang

FILE - In this March 13, 2016 file photo, Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, of Norway, displays his medals after the IBU World Championships Biathlon men's 15km mass start competition at Holmenkollen Ski Arena, Oslo. The king is not dead, he’s just testing skis and being the best cheerleader he can be for his wife. Bjoerndalen, who is known in his sport as the “king of the biathlon,” would rather be participating in the Pyeongchang Games than watching them. However, the Norwegian legend who has won 13 medals in the Winter Games - more than any man in history - didn’t qualify for his seventh Olympics. NTB scanpix via AP, File Vegard Wivestad Grott