Austin Peay picks up 10th conference win of season

Dayton Gumm scored 15 points to lead four Austin Peay starters in double figures and the Governors beat Eastern Illinois 76-69 on Saturday, giving the Governors their 10th Ohio Valley Conference victory of the season, the most for the program since the 2010-11 season.
Terry Taylor added 14 points, Averyl Ugba 13 and Chris Porter-Bunton 10 for the Governors (15-11, 10-4), who have won five of their last six games.
Mack Smith made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Panthers (9-16, 5-9). Montell Goodwin added 17 points and Mussa Dama 12.
Both teams bettered 50 percent shooting overall with the Governors making 53 percent from the arc.
The Governors led from early on and by 11 at halftime. EIU trailed by three with a minute to go but the Governors made 6 of 8 free throws after making only 5 of 11 earlier.
