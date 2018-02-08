Kaila Charles helps No. 10 Maryland beat Michigan State

Kaila Charles had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 10 Maryland beat Michigan State 76-68 on Thursday night.
Maryland (21-3, 10-1 Big Ten) won its sixth straight and avenged an 82-68 home loss to Michigan State on Jan. 11.
Stephanie Jones and Kristen Confoy each had 14 points, and Channise Lewis and Eleanna Christinaki added 11 each.
Victoria Gaines led Michigan State (14-11, 4-8) with 15 points, and Taya Reimer had 15.
Maryland went on an 18-5 run in the third quarter and took a 59-38 lead. The Spartans pulled within five when Branndais Agee made a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in the fourth, but it was too little, too late.
"I am frustrated, but I also understand why we're struggling with a lot of injuries and that kind of thing, but I thought our fight was good," Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. "I mean, we got a little low there in the third quarter, but we fought back and stayed in it."
Taryn McCutcheon, who scored 25 points in the win at Maryland last month, was held to eight Thursday. She went 3 of 15 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
Maryland: The Terrapins play at Rutgers on Sunday.
Michigan State: The Spartans host No. 21 Michigan on Sunday. The Wolverines won their matchup last month 74-48.
