Contentious IOC meetings kick off with Olympics set to open

IOC President Thomas Bach called it "a lively and spirited debate."
That's an understatement.
With the Winter Olympics set to open in only three days, Bach faced a barrage of criticism — and entrenched support — from roughly 100 International Olympic Committee members on Tuesday over the decision to exclude many Russian athletes from the Pyeongchang Games.
Two members — Richard Pound and Gerardo Werthein — got into a nasty exchange on the floor of the spacious meeting room, rare in the gentile traditions of the Olympic body.
Never miss a local story.
Pound said the IOC has "failed to protect athletes," and Werthein accused Pound of speaking out too frequently — often to reporters — and said he "discredits the work that is being done by the IOC."
Werthein says "this is not Mr. Pound's organization. But this is the IOC."
Comments