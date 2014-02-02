More Videos

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game' 0:49

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game'

Pause
Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 2:27

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

Belichick: Eagles' Pederson did an 'outstanding job' in coaching team to Super Bowl win 0:30

Belichick: Eagles' Pederson did an 'outstanding job' in coaching team to Super Bowl win

Eagles coach Doug Pederson honored to bring first Super Bowl trophy back to Philadelphia 0:52

Eagles coach Doug Pederson honored to bring first Super Bowl trophy back to Philadelphia

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial 1:01

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial

Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret 1:41

Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret

Who is Tom Brady's man crush? 0:46

Who is Tom Brady's man crush?

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before' 1:50

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things "never done before"

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect' 0:27

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in "respect"

Why 'Super Bowl Fever' is actually good for the brain 0:31

Why 'Super Bowl Fever' is actually good for the brain

Nick Foles comes up as unlikely hero as Eagles upset Patriots in Super Bowl

ESPN via Associated Press
Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in "respect"

Sports

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in "respect"

A Philadelphia Eagles fan has vowed to guard the city’s iconic Rocky statue after Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots jerseys were recently draped over the monument. Springfield resident Jordan Demcher has been pacing in front of the Rocky statue outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a number of hours every night since January 30. Demcher wanted to take action after a Vikings jersey was thrown over the statue during the NFC Championship game weekend, followed by a Tom Brady jersey on Friday, January 26. In this video, Demcher addresses Brady about the proper way to give a handshake to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

National

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Dan Schachner, host and referee of Animal Planet's annual "Puppy Bowl," says this season ups the ante with the addition of a sloth. "I've got a sloth as an assistant this year because I really needed help and I decided to make it as difficult as possible by getting the slowest animal on the planet to be my assistant. Because why not? Let's up the comedy and the chaos, right?" said Schachner.

Tiny football fan cheers for Eagles in his sleep

Football

Tiny football fan cheers for Eagles in his sleep

A toddler in New Jersey made his Philadelphia Eagles-supporting parents very proud when they caught him cheering for the team while he was supposed to be sleeping. A video shared to Facebook by his mom, Tara Yates, on January 28, shows baby monitor footage of the tyke having a nap. He begins to stir, and then yells out “Eagles!” His father Jon told a Philadelphia radio station that “Eagles fever is so high in his house,” two-year-old Lachlan “is doing Eagles chants in his sleep.” No prizes for guessing what Super Bowl outcome he’s dreaming of, eh? Jon called it a “proud dad moment.”