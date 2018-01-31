Rozier's triple-double helps Celtics rout Knicks 103-73

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier 12) smiles as he heads up court with forward Daniel Theis, after completing a triple-double with a pass to Theis for a slam dunk, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Rozier filled in nicely for the injured Kyrie Irving, logging his first career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his first NBA start. The Celtics won 103-73.