Thybulle, Nowell pace Washington past Washington State 80-62

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press

January 28, 2018 10:13 PM

SEATTLE

Mattise Thybulle scored 18 points and freshman Jaylen Nowell added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds to pace Washington to an 80-62 victory over Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference game on Sunday.

Washington (15-6, 5-3) used an 18-0 run to open a 45-30 halftime lead, but the Cougars answered with a 14-4 run to start the second half, pulling within 49-44 on a jumper by Viont'e Daniels. Thybulle was fouled on a 3-pointer and added the free throw to push the lead to 53-44.

The Huskies extended the lead to 61-44 as Washington State went scoreless for almost 6½ minutes. David Crisp's 3-pointer with 4:47 left put Washington up 76-52.

Robert Franks had 16 points and Drick Bernstine added 13 for the Cougars (9-11, 1-7). Noah Dickerson added 13 points and Nahziah Carter 11 for Washington.

Washington State, which entered second in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 11.9 3-pointers per game, was just 6 of 24 beyond the arc against Washington's zone defense. The Cougars also committed 15 turnovers.

The Huskies appeared to gain control with the 18-point run late in the first half. The Cougars, who trailed by as many as seven early, went in front 28-27 on a 3-pointer by Daniels with 9:05 left in the half. Jaylen Nowell answered with a jumper to trigger the spurt, which included three consecutive 3-pointers by Dominic Green.

Thybulle capped the run with a breakaway jam to make it 45-28 with 51 seconds left in the half.

Franks' layup with 32 seconds left in the half snapped the Cougars scoring drought of more than 4½ minutes. Washington State made just 1 of its final 11 field-goal attempts of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies cap their three-game homestand with games this week against Arizona State and Arizona. Washington has not lost more than two games in a row this season.

Washington State: The Cougars opened the season 6-0, but are 3-11 since, including 1-7 in conference play. Their next two games are at home against Arizona and Arizona State.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies host No. 21 Arizona State on Thursday.

Washington State: The Cougars host 11th-ranked Arizona on Wednesday.

