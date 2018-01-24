Sports

Cooks scores 26 points; Winthrop beats Longwood 95-78

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 10:05 PM

FARMVILLE, Va.

Xavier Cooks scored 26 points and Winthrop pulled away in the second half to beat Longwood 95-78 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight win.

Cooks was 11 of 16 from the floor and had a game-high six assists. Anders Broman added 18 points for Winthrop (12-8, 6-3 Big South Conference), which had five shooters in double-figures scoring and finished 35-of-60 shooting (58.3 percent) from the floor.

B.K. Ashe had 24 points to lead Longwood (6-16, 3-6). The Lancers committed 18 turnovers and have now lost three straight.

Isaiah Walton made a 3-pointer to stretch the Lancers' lead to 47-44 early in the second half. The Eagles answered with a 22-2 run for a 66-49 advantage with about 11 minutes left and cruised from there. Cooks scored eight points, Broman chipped in six, and Kyle Zunic capped the surge with a 3-pointer.

