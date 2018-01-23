Sports

Sibande's 22 helps Miami (Ohio) top Central Michigan 70-61

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 09:52 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.

Nike Sibande scored a career-high 22 points and made all four of his 3-point shots as Miami (Ohio) defeated Central Michigan 70-61 Tuesday night.

Logan McLane added 13 points and eight rebounds for Miami (11-9, 4-3 Mid-American Conference), Isaiah Lands-Coleman added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Darrian Ringo, ranked seventh nationally in total assists, dished 10, the sixth time this season he's reached double-digit assists.

The RedHawks made 11 of 23 3-pointers and had 17 assists on 25 made field goals in the road win, their fifth this season. Miami was 1-13 on the road last season.

Kevin McKay led Central Michigan (13-7, 2-5) with 17 points — all in the second half — and eight rebounds, Shawn Roundtree added 15 points and Cecil Williams 14. The Chippewas were 9 of 28 from behind the 3-point arc and shot 38 percent from the floor in all (23 of 61).

Luke Meyer, MAC West Player of the Week, was held to three points (1-of-3 shooting) in 20 minutes.

