Buffalo wins 8th straight, tops Eastern Michigan 83-69

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 09:46 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Jeremy Harris scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds to help Mid-American Conference leader Buffalo beat Eastern Michigan 83-69 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

CJ Massinburg added 18 points, Nick Perkins 17 and Wes Clark 13 for Buffalo (15-5, 7-0), which has scored 80-plus points in eight straight games.

The last time UB won eight straight was at the end of 2014-15 season after six consecutive regular-season games and two MAC tournament victories.

Buffalo led 39-17 at halftime after holding Eastern Michigan to 6-of-26 shooting (23.1 percent). The Bulls made six 3-pointers in the half and attempted 15 free throws.

Paul Jackson scored 20 points — all in the second half — for Eastern Michigan (11-9, 2-5), which hasn't won at Alumni Arena since Feb. 4, 2004. Tim Bond had 13 points and seven boards. The Eagles finished at 38.5 percent.

