More Videos

1:22 'Larry Nassar, I hate you': Women continue to speak out

0:17 Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps

0:40 US soccer star Julie Johnston breaks down after hearing husband Zach Ertz is heading to Super Bowl

0:32 Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win

1:03 Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl

1:59 Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school

1:19 Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired

1:13 Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedom Tower

1:35 Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

1:57 Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks

2:22 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery

0:58 Goran Dragic surprised to be hit with $10K fine