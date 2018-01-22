Sports

No. 15 Texas A&M women beat LSU 69-59

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 09:30 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Anriel Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds and No. 15 Texas A&M overcame a three-point halftime deficit to beat LSU 69-59 on Monday night.

Khaalia Hillsman added 14 points and Jasmine Lumpkin had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Aggies (16-5, 5-2 SEC). Chennedy Carter had 10 points to avoid the first single-digit scoring output of her freshman season. She was just 2 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from the foul line.

Texas A&M trailed 26-23 at halftime and took control with a 15-4 run to lead 46-38 late in the third period. Carter's first field goal of the game capped a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 10 early in the fourth and a Kayla Wells 3-point play with five minutes left gave Texas A&M its largest lead at 61-50.

Raigyne Louis had 18 points, Chloe Jackson added 14 and Ayana Mitchell 13 for the Tigers (12-6, 4-3).

