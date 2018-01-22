Sports

No. 14 Maryland women top No. 12 Ohio State in Big Ten duel

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer

January 22, 2018 09:35 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Kaila Charles scored a career-high 32 points, Eleanna Christinaki added 26 with six 3-pointers and No. 14 Maryland cruised past 12th-ranked Ohio State 99-69 Monday night in a duel for first place in the Big Ten.

The Terrapins (17-3, 6-1) let a 19-point lead dwindle to 10 before limiting the Buckeyes to one field goal in a 16-6 run that made it 66-46 late in the third quarter.

Christinaki, a transfer from Florida playing in her eighth game at Maryland, scored 21 points in the first half and Charles tallied 22 after halftime.

The three-time defending conference champions now stand alone atop the Big Ten despite having a roster thinned by injuries and preseason transfers. Terps coach Brenda Frese used only seven players until the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 for Ohio State (16-4, 5-2), which never led in its second straight Big Ten defeat.

Since joining the conference in 2014, Maryland has a 64-4 record in league play (including the tournament). Three of those defeats were against Ohio State; the other came against Michigan State on Jan. 11, one day after starting guard Blair Watson tore her right ACL in practice and was lost for the season.

