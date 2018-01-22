CF Austin Jackson agrees to two-year deal with Giants

FILE - This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson answering questions during a news conference in Cleveland. Two people with knowledge of the contract say Jackson has agreed to terms on a $6 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, who are filling their top remaining void of the offseason just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Jackson will earn $3 million per season, the two people said Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced. David Dermer, file AP Photo