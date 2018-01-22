FILE - This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson answering questions during a news conference in Cleveland. Two people with knowledge of the contract say Jackson has agreed to terms on a $6 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, who are filling their top remaining void of the offseason just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Jackson will earn $3 million per season, the two people said Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced.
FILE - This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson answering questions during a news conference in Cleveland. Two people with knowledge of the contract say Jackson has agreed to terms on a $6 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, who are filling their top remaining void of the offseason just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Jackson will earn $3 million per season, the two people said Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced. David Dermer, file AP Photo
FILE - This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson answering questions during a news conference in Cleveland. Two people with knowledge of the contract say Jackson has agreed to terms on a $6 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, who are filling their top remaining void of the offseason just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Jackson will earn $3 million per season, the two people said Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced. David Dermer, file AP Photo

Sports

CF Austin Jackson agrees to two-year deal with Giants

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer

January 22, 2018 09:34 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Center fielder Austin Jackson agreed to terms on a $6 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, filling the club's top remaining void just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

San Francisco announced the acquisition Monday, a week after the Giants traded for right fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Jackson will earn $3 million per season, two people with knowledge of the contract told the Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because no terms were announced. Jackson could also earn up to $2.5 million in bonuses.

San Francisco finished a surprising last in the NL West in 2017 and was seeking an offense-producing center fielder who also plays stellar defense. That was on display when Jackson robbed Boston's Hanley Ramirez of a sure home run in August at Fenway Park, where he

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"He is a talented and versatile player who will strengthen our roster and provide additional depth at all three outfield positions," general manager Bobby Evans said.

Jackson, who turns 31 on Feb. 1, batted .318 with seven homers, 19 doubles, three triples and 35 RBIs while limited to just 85 games because of injuries for Cleveland last season. His .352 average against left-handed pitchers ranked fourth in the American League.

Jackson went on the disabled list twice, first with a hyperextended big toe on his left foot then later a strained left quadriceps muscle.

He will join manager Bruce Bochy's new-look lineup that includes McCutchen, acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh last week to replace the departed Denard Span. Span was traded to Tampa Bay last month in a swap that brought new third baseman Evan Longoria to the Giants.

With McCutchen and Jackson now in the fold, Bochy spoke to Hunter Pence about a move from right field to left — setting the starting outfield with a veteran threesome. Jackson gives the Giants versatility considering he plays all the outfield spots: He made 38 starts in center last year, 29 in left and 12 in right.

FanRag Sports first reported Jackson's deal.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps

    One overzealous Eagles fan celebrated the Eagles' victory by driving a dune buggy up the 72 stone steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, otherwise known as the Rocky Steps.

Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps

Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps 0:17

Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps
Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl 1:03

Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl
Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win 0:32

Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win

View More Video