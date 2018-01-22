More Videos

Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps 0:17

Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps

Pause
Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win 0:32

Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win

US soccer star Julie Johnston breaks down after hearing husband Zach Ertz is heading to Super Bowl 0:40

US soccer star Julie Johnston breaks down after hearing husband Zach Ertz is heading to Super Bowl

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired 1:19

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 1:00

Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood 1:21

Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood

Do you go for the kiss? In Miami, greeting a stranger is tricky 0:51

Do you go for the kiss? In Miami, greeting a stranger is tricky

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:58

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

  • Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl

    The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 and now look forward to facing New England in Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4. The Patriots are a 5- to 6-point favorite.

Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 and now look forward to facing New England in Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4. The Patriots are a 5- to 6-point favorite.
WPVI via AP
Tyler Johnson on his strained left shoulder

Miami Heat

Tyler Johnson on his strained left shoulder

The Heat’s Tyler Johnson, who had made 10 consecutive starts in the absence of Goran Dragic and then Dion Waiters, was scratched from Miami’s starting lineup shortly before tip-off with a left shoulder strain.

Alabama football fans celebrate championship with huge street party in Tuscaloosa

Football

Alabama football fans celebrate championship with huge street party in Tuscaloosa

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the US National College Championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa on Monday, January 8. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as “The Strip”. In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air as part of the celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama’s campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.