Sports

Canada, Billings help No. 13 UCLA women beat Stanford 64-53

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 08:56 PM

LOS ANGELES

Jordin Canada had 21 points and five assists and Monique Billings scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the No. 13 UCLA women beat Stanford 64-53 on Sunday.

Kennedy Burke added 10 points for UCLA (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12). The Bruins have won six of their last seven games, including four in a row.

Stanford (12-8, 6-2) missed its first six field-goal attempts and UCLA never trailed. Canada scored five points during a 10-0 opening run and Lauren Miller made a layup to make it 22-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Bruins took their biggest lead when a layup by Billings made it 47-34 early in the fourth quarter and UCLA hit 15 of 18 from the free-throw line, including 10 of 12 by Canada, from there to seal it.

Kiana Williams, the only Cardinal player to score in double figures, had 14 points. Stanford made 6 of 24 from 3-point range and shot just 45 percent (5 of 11) from the foul line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired

    Whiteside talks about having his Miami Heat teammates and coach Erik Spoelstra present when his high school jersey was retired in New York on Thursday.

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired 1:19

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school 1:59

Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school
Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedom Tower 1:13

Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedom Tower

View More Video