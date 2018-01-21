AP-KS--Kansas News Digest 3:05 pm, KS

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas.
AROUND THE STATE:
VOTING COMMISSION
ATLANTA — President Donald Trump hasn't backed away from his unsubstantiated claim that millions of illegally cast ballots cost him the popular vote in 2016, but his efforts to investigate it appear to have stalled. He transferred the work of the commission investigating his claim to the Department of Homeland Security. This week, the department's top official made it clear that, when it comes to elections, her focus is on safeguarding state and local voting systems from cyberattacks and other manipulation. By Christina A. Cassidy.
INTERNATIONAL ENROLLMENT
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The chancellor of the University of Kansas says the university is seeing a decline in international enrollment. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that after about a decade of growth, universities nationwide began reporting dwindling numbers of international students since the fall of 2016. Some college administrators believe the trend is due to President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration and travel policies. SENT: 250 words
SPEEDY TRIAL FALLOUT
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A jail in northeastern Kansas is seeing a rising inmate population after a 2014 law that redefined a defendant's right to a speedy trial from 90 days to 150 days. The Douglas County sheriff's office is calling for a $44 million jail expansion to combat the rising the population, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. SENT: 250 words
IN BRIEF:
— PATIENT RECORDS-FINE — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Topeka health care company has been fined $10,000 for failing to protect patient and employee records.
— KANSAS HISTORY CELEBRATION — A group promoting Kansas and its history plans to mark its 100th anniversary by honoring President Dwight Eisenhower, former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, other prominent residents and the rock band named for the state.
SPORTS:
BKC--T25-TOP 25 REWIND
RALEIGH, N.C. — The losses piled up for some prominent teams in the AP Top 25 in the past week. The list includes three top-10 teams — No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 7 Wichita State and No. 8 Texas Tech — that lost twice. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos by 5 p.m.
