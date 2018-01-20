Fletcher scores 17 with 12 boards, Toledo beats Kent State

Sports

Tre'Shaun Fletcher had his eighth double-double of the season, including seven points in the final four minutes, and Luke Knapke had 16 points and nine rebounds to help Toledo beat Kent State 72-65 on Saturday night for its fifth win in a row.

Fletcher finished 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, Jaelen Sanford added 14 points and five assists and Marreon Jackson scored 11 for Toledo (13-6, 5-1 Mid-American Conference).

Sanford made a layup and then assisted on a dunk by Fletcher to spark a 13-6 run over the final four minutes, 27 seconds. The Rockets hit 4 of 5 from the field and all five of their free-throw attempts — while Kent State was just 2-of-7 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range — during that span.

Kevin Zabo led Kent State (9-10, 3-3) with 20 points, his third consecutive game scoring at least 20. Jaylin Walker added 19 points.

The Golden Flashes made five free throws and shot 45.5 percent from the foul line, both season lows.

