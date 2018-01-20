Boykin scores 21, Louisiana Tech beats Rice 69-54

Sports

Jacobi Boykins scored 21 points with six 3-pointers, Jy'lan Washington added 13 points, and Louisiana Tech beat Rice 69-54 on Saturday night.

Amorie Archibald scored 12 points with six assists and Anthony Duruji added 10 points with four assists for the Bulldogs (13-9, 4-5 Conference USA), who made 11 3-pointers and shot 41.8 percent from the floor.

Malik Osborne's jumper capped a 10-3 run and Rice closed to 41-38, but Boykins' 3-pointer capped a 13-4 run and the Bulldogs led 56-42 with 7:33 to go. Washington hit back-to-back 3s, Derric Jean added a 3 and the Bulldogs led by 20 points with 3:40 left.

Rice led 19-13 on Austin Meyer's tip-in, but the Bulldogs pulled ahead on a 16-2 run and led 34-28 at halftime behind Boykins' 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Connor Cashaw scored 14 points, Meyer had 12 with 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and Osborne added 11 points for Rice (4-16, 1-6), which has lost three straight.

