Jacksonville St downs E Kentucky 68-60

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 09:17 PM

RICHMOND, Ky.

Malcolm Drumwright scored 20 points with four assists, Jason Burnell added 15 points with eight rebounds and Jacksonville State beat Eastern Kentucky 68-60 on Saturday night for their fourth win in five games.

Norbertas Giga scored 12 points for the Gamecocks (15-6, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference), who were outrebounded 44-31, but shot 41 percent from the floor while holding the Colonels to 35 percent. Jamall Gregory had five assists and three steals.

Giga's 3 capped an 8-0 run for a 41-30 Gamecocks lead and Jacksonville State pulled ahead 58-47 after the Colonels went without a field goal for nearly 5½ minutes. The Colonels closed to 63-56 on DeAndre Dishman's free throws with 1:46 left, but got no closer.

The Colonels led 22-16 on Nick Mayo's jumper, but Drumwright and Ashton Spears hits 3s amid a 13-4 run and the Gamecocks led 31-26 at halftime.

DeAndre Dishman had a career-high 21 points for the Colonels, while Dedric Boyd scored 20. Nick Mayo scored 14 with 11 rebounds for his 500th career rebound for Eastern Kentucky (8-13, 2-6). Mayo is only the eighth Colonel to score 1,300 points and grab 500 boards in a career.

