Sports

McKnight leads, Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats Prairie View 72-66

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 09:15 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Martaveous McKnight scored a career-high 39 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, carrying Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 72-66 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

McKnight was 13 of 20 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Golden Lions (6-14, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who are on a six-game win streak and are undefeated in the SWAC. Trent Steen added eight points before fouling out.

The team shot 46 percent compared to 39 percent for Prairie View.

Travon Harper opened the scoring with a dunk and the Golden Lions never looked back as McKnight scored 20 points to make it 31-8 with 6:45 to go in the half. Prairie View surged 14-6 after that, cutting it to 37-22 at intermission.

Gary Blackston scored 27 points with eight rebounds and eight assists for the Panthers (5-15, 2-4), who have lost the last four. Troy Thompson added 15 points.

