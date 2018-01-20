Sports

Louisiana throttles Texas St. 80-55 behind barrage of 3s

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 09:04 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas

Malik Marquetti scored 19 points, Frank Bartley IV and Justin Miller each scored 14, and Louisiana strengthened its grip atop the Sun Belt Conference with an 80-55 win against Texas State on Saturday.

Louisiana (17-3, 7-0) sits 1½ games ahead of second place Texas State (13-8, 6-2) and has won seven straight and 14 of its last 15. The loss snapped the Bobcats' six-game win streak.

Louisiana never trailed and made it 20-6 when Johnathan Stove made a layup, Marquetti and Bartley had consecutive 3s and Bryce Washington had a dunk with nine minutes before halftime. The Bobcats got back-to-back 3-point plays from Isaiah Gurley and Tre'Larenz Nottingham and Immanuel King added layup to narrow the deficit to 20-14. The Ragin' Cajuns then closed the half with a 12-6 run.

The lead went to 45-28 four minutes into the second half with Marquetti burying two 3s and Bartley adding another. Louisiana was 13 of 25 (52 percent) from 3-point range.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shelby Adams led Texas State with 10 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired

    Whiteside talks about having his Miami Heat teammates and coach Erik Spoelstra present when his high school jersey was retired in New York on Thursday.

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired 1:19

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school 1:59

Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school
Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedon Tower 1:13

Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedon Tower

View More Video