Sports

Capps, Veal help SE Louisiana beat Northwestern State 85-58

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 08:54 PM

HAMMOND, La.

Jordan Capps scored 21 points and Marlain Veal added 12 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a career-high tying six steals to help Southeastern Louisiana beat Northwestern State 85-58 on Saturday night.

James Currington and Moses Greenwood had 12 points apiece for Southeastern Louisiana (12-8, 6-1 Southland Conference). The Lions have won six of their last seven games and are off to their best start in conference play since the 2004-05 season.

Southeastern Louisiana never trailed and used an early tie-breaking 11-0 run to take control for good. Veal made a layup before assisting on three baskets in that spurt, including a dunk by Greenwood that made it 24-13. Malik Metoyer hit a jumper to pull Northwestern State (3-17, 0-7) to 29-20 just more than 12 minutes in, but Quinton Thomas answered with a 3-pointer on the other end and the Lions led by double figured the rest of the way.

Iziahiah Sweeney had 15 points for Northwestern State. The Demons, who had a season-low two assists, have lost 10 in a row.

