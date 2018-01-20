Sports

Alabama set to celebrate fifth national title in 9 years

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 09:16 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Alabama's set to celebrate its latest national championship, one that was especially hard to achieve.

The school will have a parade Saturday afternoon featuring coach Nick Saban and Crimson Tide players and assistants.

The celebration will extend to the north steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium where the various championship trophies will be presented.

Alabama won its fifth national title in nine years with a second-half comeback over Georgia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saban matched Bear Bryant with his sixth overall national title, most among major college coaches.

The Tide almost did not receive a bid for its fourth consecutive entry into the College Football Playoffs. Alabama failed to win the Southeastern Conference Western Division thanks to a regular season-ending loss to Auburn.

Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to lead the Tide to a 26-23 overtime win in the championship game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired

    Whiteside talks about having his Miami Heat teammates and coach Erik Spoelstra present when his high school jersey was retired in New York on Thursday.

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired 1:19

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school 1:59

Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school
Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedon Tower 1:13

Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedon Tower

View More Video