United States' Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Romania's Ana Bogdan during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
United States' Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Romania's Ana Bogdan during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Dita Alangkara AP Photo
United States' Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Romania's Ana Bogdan during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Dita Alangkara AP Photo

Sports

Madison Keys advances to 4th round at Australian Open

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 08:29 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

Madison Keys is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open after starting Saturday's program on Margaret Court Arena with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ana Bogdan.

The 17th-seeded Keys, who lost in the U.S. Open final last year to Sloane Stephens, saved three break points serving for the match, finally clinching it on her first match point when Bogdan netted a backhand.

Keys will next play the winner of Saturday's later match between Aliaksandra Sasnovich and eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia.

The big match Saturday had the only two women's major champions left in the tournament playing each other — 2008 Australian winner Maria Sharapova vs. 2016 Melbourne Park champion Angelique Kerber.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That was the first night match scheduled for Rod Laver Arena, with Roger Federer to follow in his third-round match against Richard Gasquet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school

    The Heat’s Hassan Whiteside had his jersey retired Thursday by his former high school in New Jersey. He said it ‘meant a lot’ when coach Erik Spoelstra showed up.

Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school

Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school 1:59

Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside being honored by his high school
Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired 1:19

Hassan Whiteside on his high school jersey being retired
Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedon Tower 1:13

Cuban-American NASCAR driver Almirola visits Miami's Freedon Tower

View More Video