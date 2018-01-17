Sports

Texas QB Buechele to have surgery on torn hip muscle

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:45 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Texas quarterback Shane Buechele will undergo surgery for a torn muscle in his hip and abdomen area but should return in time for spring practice in March.

Buechele was the full-time starter as a freshman in 2016 then split starts with freshman Shane Ehlinger in 2017. Buechele started the Longhorns' win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl.

Buechele played only the first half of the Texas Bowl but didn't play in the second. Texas officials said he tore a hip abductor in the game but the injury wasn't announced until Wednesday night. Surgery was scheduled for Thursday.

Buechele passed for 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games in 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

    Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row.

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery 2:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery
Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks 1:57

Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks

View More Video