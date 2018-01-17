Sports

Brazil's Ronaldinho confirms retirement and plans farewell

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:44 PM

SAO PAULO

World Cup and 2005 Ballon D'Or winner Ronaldinho has confirmed his retirement from football.

The Brazilian's brother and agent announced the player's decision on Tuesday, but Ronaldinho confirmed it in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old's last professional football match was in 2015 for Brazil's Fluminense.

"After almost three decades dedicated to football, I say goodbye to my biggest dream. A fulfilled dream," Ronaldinho said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ronaldinho said he will announce details of the farewell in March.

On Tuesday his agent Roberto Assis told the Associated Press that Ronaldinho's plans include being a football ambassador for Barcelona, doing charity and working with music.

Ronaldinho's decorated career also includes one Champions League victory with Barcelona in 2006 and two FIFA player of the year Awards in 2004 and 2005.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

    Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row.

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery 2:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery
Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks 1:57

Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks

View More Video