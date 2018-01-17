Spurs' Leonard out indefinitely to continue injury rehab

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, center, sits on the bench after playing in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The San Antonio Spurs say Kawhi Leonard will be out indefinitely as he continues his recovery from a leg injury, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Leonard has played in just nine games after missing the beginning of the season because of right quadriceps tendinopathy. He also was sidelined briefly because of a shoulder injury. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo