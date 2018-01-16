Sports

Australian Open: Nadal, Kyrgios set for 2nd-round matches

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:35 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki and local hope Nick Kyrgios were set to play their second-round matches at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Melbourne Park was bathed in sunshine when Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic took on fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena, with Wozniacki to play Jana Fett in the following match.

Temperatures were forecast to reach 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) later in the day.

Nadal, a losing finalist last year to Roger Federer, played Leonardo Mayer in the third match on center court.

Kyrgios, who upset Nadal in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2014 as a 19-year-old, was scheduled to play Viktor Troicki in a night match at Hisense Arena.

