FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Paul Martin
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Paul Martin 7) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Joel Armia during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Sharks have placed veteran defenseman Martin on waivers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, because the Sharks did not announce the move.
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Paul Martin 7) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Joel Armia during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Sharks have placed veteran defenseman Martin on waivers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, because the Sharks did not announce the move.

Sports

AP Source: Sharks place D Paul Martin on waivers

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

January 15, 2018 07:34 PM

A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the San Jose Sharks have placed veteran defenseman Paul Martin on waivers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because the Sharks did not announce the move. If Martin clears at noon Eastern Tuesday, the Sharks could assign him to the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda, who share the same home arena.

An ankle injury and illness have limited Martin to three games this season and none since Dec. 7. The 36-year-old did not register a point in any of those games.

Martin is likely to clear waivers because of his $4.85 million cap hit for this season and next. He has 318 points in 859 regular-season NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Sharks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

    Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row.

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery 2:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery
Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks 1:57

Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks

View More Video