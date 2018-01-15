AP Source: Sharks place D Paul Martin on waivers

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Paul Martin 7) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Joel Armia during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Sharks have placed veteran defenseman Martin on waivers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, because the Sharks did not announce the move.