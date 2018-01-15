Sports

Jamaica sending its first women's bobsled team to Olympics

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 07:28 PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica

Jamaica is sending a women's bobsled team to the Olympics for the first time.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, who drove for the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Games, will pilot the Jamaican sled in the Pyeongchang Olympics next month. It'll likely be pushed by Carrie Russell, a sprinter who helped Jamaica win gold in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2013 world track and field championships.

Audra Segree was also picked as a brakeman for the Jamaican team.

Fenlator finished 11th with brakeman Lolo Jones for the Americans in Sochi.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There will be 20 sleds in the women's bobsled event in Pyeongchang. These Olympics mark the 30th anniversary of Jamaica's famed men's bobsled debut at the Calgary Games.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

    Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row.

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery 2:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery
Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks 1:57

Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks

View More Video