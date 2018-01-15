Switzerland's Roger Federer answers questions during a press conference at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
Sports

Australian Open Day Two: Sunny skies, Federer, Halep to play

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 07:26 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

Defending champion Roger Federer continues his quest for a 20th Grand Slam singles title and top-seeded Simona Halep starts another bid for her first when both see action on Day Two at the Australian Open.

Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova begins play on Rod Laver Arena in a match Tuesday against Veronica Cepede Royg, with Halep following two matches later against Destanee Aiava.

Federer is set to open the night program at Rod Laver in a match against Aljaz Bedene.

Also set to play their first-round matches are six-time champion Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, who is playing at Melbourne Park for the first time since testing positive for the banned drug meldonium here, and the Canadian pair of Milos Raonic and Eugenie Bouchard.

