Michigan hires Moore as part of Harbaugh's reshaped staff

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 07:24 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Michigan has hired Sherrone Moore to coach tight ends.

Jim Harbaugh made the move Monday, another step in the reshaping of his staff this offseason. Moore coached Central Michigan's tight ends the last four years.

Harbaugh previously hired former Michigan State quarterback Dan Enos and Al Washington to be assistant coaches along with Ben Herbert to lead the team's strength and conditioning program.

Enos led the Chippewas from 2010 to 2014 and went on to coach Arkansas' quarterbacks the last three seasons. Washington was the defensive line coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats last year.

Harbaugh is making changes after closing last season with three straight losses, falling to 8-5. The Wolverines were 10-2 in each of his first two seasons.

