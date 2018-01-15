FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Stoke has hired Paul Lambert to manage the Premier League club, according to an announcement Monday Jan. 15, 2018.
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Stoke has hired Paul Lambert to manage the Premier League club, according to an announcement Monday Jan. 15, 2018. Rui Vieira, FILE AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Stoke has hired Paul Lambert to manage the Premier League club, according to an announcement Monday Jan. 15, 2018. Rui Vieira, FILE AP Photo

Sports

Relegation-threatened Stoke hires Paul Lambert as manager

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 07:20 AM

STOKE, England

Stoke has hired Paul Lambert to try to keep the team in the Premier League.

The Scottish coach has been out of work since leaving second-tier club Wolverhampton Wanderers in May.

Stoke, which is three points off the bottom of the Premier League standings, had also been pursing Ireland coach Martin O'Neill and Espanyol coach Quique Sanchez Flores for the vacancy opened up by the firing of Mark Hughes last month.

Lambert has signed a 2½-year contract.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stoke chairman Peter Coates says "Paul greatly impressed us with his knowledge of our squad and had a clear plan of how he would improve our results."

The former Borussia Dortmund and Celtic player has previously managed in the English top-flight at Norwich and Aston Villa.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

    Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row.

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery 2:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery
Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks 1:57

Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks

View More Video