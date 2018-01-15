French federation suspends referee who kicked Nantes player

Referee Tony Chapron gives a red card to Nantes defender Diego Carlos, left, after Carlos inadvertently clipped the referee's heels during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint Germain, in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. French official Tony Chapron kicked out in retribution at Nantes defender Diego Carlos during a league game on Sunday, and then promptly showed Carlos a red card. David Vincent AP Photo