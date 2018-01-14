Italy's Federica Brignone speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
Italy's Federica Brignone speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Marco Trovati AP Photo
Sports

Goggia leads Italian sweep at World Cup downhill; Vonn 27th

By ERIC WILLEMSEN Associated Press

January 14, 2018 07:22 AM

BAD KLEINKIRCHHEIM, Austria

Sofia Goggia led an Italian sweep of the podium at a women's World Cup downhill on Sunday.

Racing from a lowered start due to fog in the upper part of the hill, Goggia timed 1 minute, 4.00 seconds to beat Federica Brignone by 1.10 and Nadia Fanchini by 1.35 for her third career victory.

Tiffany Gauthier of France missed the podium by 0.14 to finish fourth and match her career best result.

American standout Lindsey Vonn was more than three seconds off the lead in 27th.

It was the first time in the 51-year-history of the World Cup that the Italian team took the top three spots in a women's downhill.

The result comes one day after Brignone won a super-G on the same hill.

