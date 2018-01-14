Sports

Olympic champ Felix Loch wins luge World Cup to stretch lead

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 06:49 AM

OBERHOF, Germany

After three events without a win, Olympic champion Felix Loch won a luge World Cup to stretch his lead in the overall standings on Sunday.

Loch, whose mistake allowed Austria's Wolfgang Kindl to claim the win in Koenigssee last weekend, was fastest in both runs in Oberhof and won in a combined time of 1 minute, 25.591 seconds, beating Russia's Semen Pavlichenko by 0.267 seconds.

German teammate Andi Langenhan was third, 0.295 behind, ahead of Austria's Reinhard Egger and Russia's Roman Repilov.

With four races remaining, Loch leads on 671 points, ahead of Kindl on 568. The Austrian, who previously won two in a row, was ninth in Oberhof.

A team relay was taking place later Sunday.

