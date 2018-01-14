Joshua to fight Parker in heavyweight unification bout

FILE- In this file photo dated Saturday, April 29, 2017, British boxer Anthony Joshua celebrates after beating Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley stadium in London. Big punching contenders Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker will put their titles and reputations on the line it is announced Sunday Jan. 14, 2018, when they meet for a world heavyweight title clash in Cardiff on upcoming March 31. Matt Dunham, FILE AP Photo