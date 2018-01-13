Sports

Bob paces Colorado State to 78-73 road win over Wyoming

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 07:08 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Che Bob scored 17 points, Nico Carvacho grabbed 13 rebounds and Colorado State held off Wyoming 78-73 on Saturday.

The Cowboys raced to a 6-0 lead before Colorado State (10-9, 3-3 Mountain West) poured it on with a 22-3 run over a 9½-minute span and never trailed again.

Wyoming (11-7, 2-3) responded and outscored Colorado State 20-8 over the final eight minutes of the first half and trailed 30-29 at halftime. Bob started the second half with a jumper, Prentiss Nixon followed with a 3-point play and Carvacho's layup — that followed a 3 from Wyoming's Hayden Dalton — made it 37-32.

Bob made a pair of free throws and Nixon made 3 of 4 in the last seven seconds to seal the win. Nixon scored 16 and J.D. Paige added 14.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dalton and Alan Herndon each scored 18 points and Justin James scored 16 and made 10 of 12 free throws for Wyoming.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery

    Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talked about dealing with Dion Waiters’ prolonged absence after choosing to undergo ankle surgery.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery 2:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery
Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks 1:57

Justise Winslow talks about returning to action against the Bucks
Goran Dragic surprised to be hit with $10K fine 0:58

Goran Dragic surprised to be hit with $10K fine

View More Video