Curry back in Warriors' starting lineup against Raptors

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 07:07 PM

TORONTO

Stephen Curry is back in the starting lineup for Golden State's game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Curry re-sprained his troublesome right ankle before the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. He also sat out Friday's win at Milwaukee.

Curry missed 11 games in December with a similar injury but had averaged 35.2 points in five games since returning. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 28 games for the defending NBA champions.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who injured his hip Friday, was available against Toronto while forward Omri Casspi missed his second straight game because of a sore lower back.

