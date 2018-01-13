Sports

Hicks has career night, Troy gets 1st Sun Belt win, 79-64

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 07:07 PM

MOBILE, Ala.

Alex Hicks had a career night with 30 points and 16 rebounds to lead Troy to its first Sun Belt Conference win 79-64 over South Alabama on Saturday.

Hicks, whose previous high was 28 points, also had four blocks and three assists for Troy (8-10, 2-3). Hicks hit 11 of 15 from the floor and made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts. Wesley Person added 13 points and Jordon Varnado chipped in 12 for the Trojans.

Troy trailed until Kevin Baker drove for a layup and followed with a 3-pointer for a 21-19 lead at the 6:25 mark of the first half. The Trojans never trailed again, taking a 37-31 lead into the break that they pushed to 61-48 with 6:51 remaining.

Rodrick Sikes had 18 points for South Alabama (9-9, 2-3). Herb McGee added 15 points and Kevin Morris had 14.

