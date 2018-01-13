Sports

Batts's layup lifts LIU Brooklyn to 69-67 win over Wagner

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 07:03 PM

NEW YORK

Joel Hernandez had 18 points and seven rebounds and Julian Batts made a layup with 1.8 seconds left to help LIU Brooklyn beat Wagner 69-67 on Saturday.

Batts made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points, and Raiquan Clark and Zach Coleman scored 11 apiece, for LIU Brooklyn (8-11, 3-3 Northeast Conference).

Zach Coleman hit a 3-pointer that gave the Blackbirds a 54-53 lead with eight minutes to go and they never again trailed.

After JoJo Cooper missed the second of two free throws, Wagner's Nigel Jackson grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 13.7 seconds left. He hit both foul shots to make it 67-all before Batts' winner.

Romone Saunders led Wagner (11-6, 4-2) with 18 points, Cooper added 15 and Blake Francis scored 11.

The Seahawks missed half of their 20 free-throw attempts.

