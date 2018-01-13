German leads Northern Illinois over Eastern Michigan 72-66

Sports

Eugene German scored 26 points and Northern Illinois snapped a two-game skid, beating Eastern Michigan 72-66 on Saturday.

Levi Bradley added 14 points and six rebounds, Justin Thomas had 11 points and Lacey James had nine points and eight rebounds.

Northern Illinois was down 33-27 at intermission but German opened the second half with a 3-pointer, sparking a 24-9 surge that took the Huskies (9-8, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) to a 51-42 lead with 10:38 to play. He followed that with a 3-point play and two more from distance to make it 60-52 with 5:44 remaining.

Eastern Michigan's Elijah Minnie sank a layup to cut it to 66-63 with just under a minute left but Bradley drained a 3 and James followed with a 3-point play in the final 34 seconds to seal the win.

Paul Jackson had 19 points for the Eagles (10-7, 1-3) who have lost three of the last four. James Thompson IV added 15 points and led the team with 12 rebounds.

