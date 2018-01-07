Sports

Chicago street closed after ice encases building fire escape

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 02:48 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Part of a busy Chicago street has been closed after ice encased a fire escape on a high rise-building.

Police closed a section of a street near downtown around 5 p.m. Saturday because of falling ice. The street was expected to remain closed overnight.

Images show giant icicles hanging from a wrought-iron fire escape, which is roughly 20 stories tall.

Officials from Chicago's Buildings Department were working with the property managers of the building, which is home to a self-storage business.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ice was believed to have been caused by a water leak. Chicago fire officials said the exact cause of the leak was unknown, but water spilled from a top floor to the front of the building.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Heat head coach Spoelstra on the OT win over the Knicks

    Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media after the Miami Heat defeats the New York Knicks 107-103 at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Heat head coach Spoelstra on the OT win over the Knicks

Heat head coach Spoelstra on the OT win over the Knicks 2:01

Heat head coach Spoelstra on the OT win over the Knicks
James Johnson after Heat’s win over Knicks 2:03

James Johnson after Heat’s win over Knicks
Goran Dragic after Heat’s OT win over Knicks 1:43

Goran Dragic after Heat’s OT win over Knicks

View More Video