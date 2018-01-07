Grand Canyon pulls away from Seattle for 73-57 win

Sports

Oscar Frayer scored 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds Saturday night to lead Grand Canyon to a 73-57 win over Seattle in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Joshua Braun and Shaq Carr added 10 points apiece for Grand Canyon (11-5), which broke open an otherwise close game with a 14-0 run late in the second half. Frayer and Casey Benson each had four points during the closeout run.

Seattle (11-7) got a 3-pointer from Jordan Hill to cut the deficit to 59-55 with just under seven minutes to play but then went cold. The Redhawks missed nine straight shots, as Grand Canyon steadily pulled away, before getting a bucket from Hill to end the drought with eight seconds left.

Hill finished 11 for 22 from the field to lead Seattle with a career-high 26 points.

