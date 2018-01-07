Sports

Thomas scores 24 with 11 boards; Hawaii beats CSU Northridge

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 01:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Mike Thomas had 24 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Drew Buggs added 11 points, six rebounds and a career-high 11 assists to help Hawaii beat CSU Northridge 65-46 on Saturday night.

Thomas made 10 of 11 from the field. Gibson Johnson finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Hawaii (10-5, 1-1 Big West).

Thomas had four points, while Brocke Stepteau and Sheriff Drammeh each hit a 3-pointer, as the Rainbow Warriors scored 14 of the first 16 points and led by double figures the rest of the way. Thomas converted a 3-point play and then threw down a dunk to make it 25-7 fewer than 11 minutes in.

CSUN (3-12, 0-1) shot 30.4 percent (7 of 23) and committed 10 turnovers, while Hawaii hit 15 of 28 (53.6 percent) from the field, in the first half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tavrion Dawson had 12 points, Lyrik Shreiner scored 11 and Terrell Gomez 10 for the Matadors.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Heat head coach Spoelstra on the OT win over the Knicks

    Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media after the Miami Heat defeats the New York Knicks 107-103 at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Heat head coach Spoelstra on the OT win over the Knicks

Heat head coach Spoelstra on the OT win over the Knicks 2:01

Heat head coach Spoelstra on the OT win over the Knicks
James Johnson after Heat’s win over Knicks 2:03

James Johnson after Heat’s win over Knicks
Goran Dragic after Heat’s OT win over Knicks 1:43

Goran Dragic after Heat’s OT win over Knicks

View More Video