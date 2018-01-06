Sports

Hegner leads Creighton's 3-point parade in 90-66 victory

Toby Hegner made a career-high five 3-pointers in scoring 19 points and Creighton defeated Georgetown 90-66 on Saturday.

Hegner made 5 of 8 3-point tries and the Blue Jays (13-3, 3-1 Big East) hit 16 of 36 from the arc in winning their third straight game and eighth in their past nine.

Davion Mintz added four 3-pointers and 17 points. Khyri Thomas scored 15 points and Martin Krampeli had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. The Blue Jays shot 48.5 percent and had 24 assists on 33 field goals.

Creighton led from the opening minute, was ahead 45-27 at halftime, and by 32 late in the game.

None of the Hoyas starters scored in double figures with Jagan Mosely leading with 11 points. Georgetown (11-4, 1-3), which has lost three of its past four games, shot just 36.5 percent and only 26 percent from the arc (6 of 23). They held a slim edge on the boards but had 15 turnovers.

