Cazorla hits big 3, leads No. 9 Oregon women past USC 70-66

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 01:39 AM

LOS ANGELES

Maite Cazorla hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:32 left and had 18 points to lead No. 9 Oregon over Southern California 70-66 on Friday night.

The Ducks (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12) also got 16 points from Sabrina Ionescu, who was 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Cazorla added six assists.

The Trojans (10-4, 0-3) were led by Aliyah Mazyck's 21 points. USC leading scorer Kristen Simon was scoreless in the first half but finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

It was the lowest-scoring game of the season for the Ducks. They started the night averaging 89.2 points per game, fourth-most in the country.

No. 14 UCLA 84, No. 16 OREGON STATE 49

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Monique Billings scored 19 points and UCLA ended Oregon State's eight-game winning streak.

Billings was 8 of 12 from the field and had six rebounds and three steals for the Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12). They have won four of their last five.

Marie Gulich had 16 points for Oregon State (11-3, 2-1).

No. 21 VILLANOVA 75, XAVIER 57

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Kelly Jekot scored 10 of her 21 points in the decisive third quarter and Villanova beat Xavier.

Jekot hit three 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and had six assists. Megan Quinn had 10 points, and Alex Louin added eight points and a career-high eight assists for Villanova (12-2, 2-2 Big East).

Jada Byrd scored 12 points for Xavier (8-5, 1-2).

No. 25 ARIZONA STATE 80, No. 23 CALIFORNIA 71

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kianna Ibis scored 26 points and Arizona State beat California.

Jamie Ruden added 14 points, and Robbi Ryan had for 13 for the Sun Devils (12-3, 3-0) in their fifth straight victory.

Asha Thomas had 25 points, and Kristine Anigwe, a junior from Phoenix, added 24 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Bears (10-14, 1-2).

No. 24 STANFORD 61, ARIZONA 46

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Alanna Smith and Kiana Williams had 12 points each for Stanford.

DiJonai Carrington added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (9-6, 3-0 Pac-12).

Lucia Alonso scored 15 points Arizona (4-10, 0-3).

