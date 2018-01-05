Sports

Wright scores 30, San Diego down Portland 81-74 in OT

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 12:57 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Ore.

Isaiah Wright scored a career-high 30 points with four 3-pointers, Olin Carter III hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and San Diego beat Portland 81-74 on Thursday night to win its fourth straight.

Carter's 3 sparked a 7-0 run and San Diego led 79-74 in overtime after Portland missed four of five shots and committed two turnovers. San Diego's Juwan Gray and Jose Martinez each added a free throw and Portland missed three more shots in the final 19 seconds.

Carter scored 16 points and Tyler Williams had 10 for the Toreros (12-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who made 11 of 27 from beyond the arc to the Pilots' 1 of 9.

Portland trailed 37-34 at halftime and Josh McSwiggan hit the Pilot's only 3 of the game to tie it at 72 at the end of regulation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tahirou Diabate led Portland (6-10, 0-3) with 13 points. JoJo Walker and Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 12 apiece and McSwiggan had 10.

Portland outscored San Diego 36-18 in the paint, but San Diego made 28 free throws to the Pilots' 21.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

    Head Coach Adam Gase, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier, left to right, talk to the media during a Miami Dolphins press conference at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference
James Johnson had 16 points as he returned for game against Detroit Pistons 1:24

James Johnson had 16 points as he returned for game against Detroit Pistons
Goran Dragic discusses Miami Heat’s win over Detroit Pistons 2:00

Goran Dragic discusses Miami Heat’s win over Detroit Pistons

View More Video